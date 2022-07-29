Commonwealth Games: I lost because I tried being perfect - Onerlla

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s female boxer, Ornella Sathoud has failed to progress to the next stage after narrowly losing to English boxer, Kerry Davis in round 16 of the women’s middleweight category.



The American-based boxer started off round 1 on a high note but lost some steam along the line. She however remained resolute in the last two rounds to finish the bout, losing 3-2 to her English opponent.



Speaking to EIB’s Betty Yawson in Birmingham, Onella owned up to her defeat – citing her quest for perfection accounted for her defeat



“I should have pushed harder, I was trying to be more strategic and less wild but I think I should have kept the energy and focused more and stopped trying to be too perfect.”



The American based boxer is highly optimistic of winning a medal for Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games in France, after failing in three attempts.



“This is my second commonwealth games, I have also being to the Africa Games and with the performance I did today, I know nothing is impossible and I am very ready for Paris. This is my best performance in all my completion, I fought England today so I am confident of winning my first medal at the Olympics in Paris” she added.



Onella who is a PHD holder is born to a Congolese father and a Ghanaian Mother.