Commonwealth Games: Ghanaian boxer apologise for taking banned substance unintentionally

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: Betty Yawson, Contributor

Ghanaian amateur boxer, Samed Shakur has admitted to taking a banned substance unknowingly before the commencement of the Commonwealth Games. Samed was suspended from the Commonwealth Games after he tested positive for doping a day before he took to the ring.



But Speaking to Untold Stories TV Gh on the issue for the first time, Shakur revealed that he took drugs ostensibly to treat fever but turns out to be a banned substance.



"It was just unfortunate that I took it. I didn't know that this medicine was a banned substance. I was sick with just two weeks to the competition and since we were home, no one is giving us money I was taking a lot of medicines. I will go to a pharmacy, explain to them how I am feeling, and they will give me medication so I was just taking in a lot of medicines which I didn't know were banned substances."



The heavyweight boxer apologised to Ghanaians for his inability to fight at the games



"I even want to take this opportunity to apologise to my fans that I am sorry for not being able to fight. It wasn't intentional to take a banned substance"



Shakur is still under suspension from the Commonwealth Games as he awaits response from the Commonwealth Games federation investigation into the doping incident



