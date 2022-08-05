Commonwealth Games: Ghana's badminton team inch closer to medal zone in badminton

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: goal.com

Women’s Double event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will see Ghana’s Prospera Nantuo and Cindy Tornyenyor battle it out with Jamaica’s top seed Richardson Tahlia and Wynter Katherinein towards the quarterfinals of the women’s Double event.



Nantuo and Tornyenor moved safely through their opening match against the Falkland Islands in the opening of the Women’s Double match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, though not without a scare at the hands of the islanders from Latin America.



Ghana had lost to Scotland, Maldives, Malaysia, and Cyprus in the Singles event and lost narrowly to Zambia and Uganda in the Men’s Double and Mix Double Events. Ghana’s hitman, Kelvin Alphous, managed to play with a hamstring strain injury around his biceps’ femoris drilling to the admiration of the packed hall of crowd bruising with excitement. It was a tactically savvy performance too from the team and fought across all fronts to level it up.



Afterwards, Alphous said: “Our opponents had an awkward style, with more flat backhand drives. My partners in Men and Mix Doubles played very well, but I would have love to close it out earlier on the tight drops and more smashes. I also reckon that injuries are part of the process, but I managed to complete my matches on a very long day.”



Despite some wonderful rallies and shots from the last match played, the Women Double event could even stretch to a rubbers game.



Ghana’s Nantuo/Tornyenyor will look horns with the Jamaicans who are the best and highly ranked from Latin America, but the Ghanaian team can be proud of their performances, having been at its best since Ghana’s participation in the 1998 Commonwealth Games, as they are more than ready against some world-class opposition, and it will take great confidence into the match with focus and determination from all Ghanaians.



The last 16 match is today, August 5th, 2022, at 11:00 BST.



