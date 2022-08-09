Commonwealth 2022: Deborah Acquah wins medal for Ghana in long jump

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s Deborah Acquah has won bronze in the Women’s long jump at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham, UK.



She came third following a leap of 6.94m in the finals on Sunday, 7 August 2022, behind Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl, who won silver and Nigeria’s Ese Brume, who won gold.



Ghana’s long jumper holds the national record in long jump currently.



Despite missing out on the finals of the women’s long jump in Oregon at the World Athletics Championships, she made it to the finals in Birmingham.