BBC Pidgin of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Coming 2 America: Eddie Murphy film open for Nigeria cinemas, Davido, Blackson shine big

Part two of di Eddie Murphy classic comedy feem Coming to American don premiere for Nigeria

Part two of di Eddie Murphy classic comedy feem Coming to American don premiere for Nigeria, South Africa and oda kontries on di continent.



Di new feem wey dem call 'Coming 2 America' get di original main actors inside like Murphy, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and John Amos.



Say di feem premier for Africa on Friday 5 March - just one day after e launch for US - go totori many Africans. Not to tok of di fact say many African artistes and entertainers represent well-well for di feem.



Fans of singer-songwriter Davido wey perform one of im songs inside di feem, go get di chance to see am for cinemas across Nigeria, starting from today.



Di 'assurance' musician bin tweet di personalised invitation im collect for di US premier on Thursday.



Anoda African wey shine for di feem, na Nigerian-American actor Rotimi (full name Olurotimi Akinosho) wey act as pikin to Wesley Snipes character.



Nomzamo Mbatha from South Africa hit television series Isibaya, go also totori fans from di southern region of di continent.



And Ghanaian/Liberian-American actor and comedian Michael Blackson (Real Name Jafari Ferguson) no waste time to tweet screenshot wia im dress like militant inside di feem.



But wia 'home based' African artistes shine pass no for di official album of Coming 2 America.



Dej Jam Recordings wey release 'Rhythms of Zamunda' say dem plan for di project to be "Pan-African one wey go bridge di distance between kontries and cultures... wit music from Western, Eastern, and South Africa."



Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage and Tekno, di late DJ Arafat from Côte d'Ivoire, Prince Kaybee and Msaki of South Africa, and Fally Ipupa from Democratic Republic of Congo and Locko from Cameroon, all play dia part to put African music to world.



Coming 2 America (Coming to America 2) premiere for cinemas inside major markets across Africa on Friday, 5 March.