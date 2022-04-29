Come to Senegal if Ghana don't use for World Cup - El Hadji Diouf to Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf has urged Asamoah Gyan to join Senegal for the 2022 World Cup if he won’t be of any use to Ghana’s senior national team.



According to the former Liverpool star, Asamoah Gyan is a legend whose experience will be needed by any team to inspire young players to improve their performance.



Diouf in an interview with the media upon his arrival in Ghana for Gyan's book launch, revealed that if the Ghana Football Association do not make use of Asamoah Gyan, he would poach the Ghanaian striker to join Senegal’s team for the 2022 World Cup.



He noted that Senegal were able to become a powerhouse in African football because they assembled a host of retired players to be around the national team.



Diouf said, “to the President of the FA, they need people like Asamoah Gyan for these boys to win tomorrow’s trophies as I did. You cannot have a man like Asamoah Gyan who is a legend” [and doing being given the chance].



“If he came to Senegal tomorrow, he is going to work with us defiantly because of what he has done,” the two-time Senegalese football legend said.



The two-time African footballer of the year urged Ghana to learn from Senegal to become a powerhouse since Cameroon is also emulating the same process.







“I remember I used to fight for Aliou Cisse to become the coach, Lamine Diatta was there already. After I came, I said I wanted to be a team manager. Now we have Tony Sylva our 2002 ex-goalkeeper to become our goalkeeper coach today we have the best goalkeeper in the world because Tony Sylva is there.



“Cameroon has got the best example they’ve got Rigobert Song and people to turn the national team around,” El Hadji Diouf said.







