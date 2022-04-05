Come and support RTU financially to survive – Coach Shaibu Tanko appeals to Northerners

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Real Tamale United (RTU), Shaibu Tanko has appealed to all well-meaning Northerners to invest in the club for it to survive.



It follows the recent cries of the club over how lack of financial muscle is affecting the performance of the team.



Speaking in an interview after guiding RTU to defeat Berekum Chelsea 3-2, Coach Shaibu Tanko called for support, insisting that it is the only way to avoid relegation.



“All well-meaning Northerners should come out to salvage the team in this situation, because for all you know without motivation the boys will go down which will be very difficult for us to come back again,” the RTU coach told Kickgh.



He continued, “We’re urging all Northerners who really matter to come along with the team.”



After the win on Monday evening, RTU are 15th on the Ghana Premier League table. Any slip in the next game of the Ghana Premier League will see the team dropping into the relegation zone.