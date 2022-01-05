Columbus Crew set to sign midfielder Yaw Yeboah

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Yaw Yeboah is close to signing a deal with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The 24-year-old has popped up on the radar of the 2020 MLS champions after Mexican side San Luis failed to make a move for the Ghanaian, having found an option in Jhon Murillo of CD Tondela.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that Columbus Crew are set to pay between $1.5 million to $2 million for the ex-Ghana U23 captain.



Yaw Yeboah has been in fine form for Polish side Wisla Krakow, and the winger has been on the list of several clubs for a possible move in the winter transfer window, including Crew's rivals D.C United.



Sources tell GHANAsoccernet that Yeboah will leave Poland in the winter transfer window as negotiations with some clubs have reached advance stages.



The former Manchester City prodigy has netted six goals and provided three assists in the ongoing campaign.