Colorado shooting: Gunmen kill 10 pipo for America grocery store

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

One gunman don kill 10 pipo wey include one police man for inside market for di American state of Colorado.



Dem arrest di injured shirtless suspect afta im bin engage di police in standoff for hours for di King Soopers market.



Pipo wey bin dey around di market at time of di shooting bin post am live for YouTube. Dis na even as police bin hala say make dem no do dat kain tin, say e fit leak dia strategy.



Di mata bin happun for afternoon for Colorado wen di suspect bin enta di supermarket, start to dey shoot.



Dis dey come less than a week afta one man enta two spas kill eight pipo for Atlanta wey start di #StopAsianHate campaign.



Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold tell tori pipo say dem don get di suspect fror custody and dey receieve treatment.



She also mourn di death of di colleague 51-year-old Eric Talley wey dem say na di first police to arrive at di scene of di shooting.



However, di police say dem no go tok di names of di oda nine victims until dem don tell dia family members.