ColorBox Cosmetics presents The ColorBox Evolution: Makeup made easy

The multi-faceted launch day will include product unveiling, makeup tips and many more

Affordable luxury beauty brand, Colorbox Cosmetics is set to release its new easy to use makeup tool range titled The Colorbox Evolution.



On September 13, Colorbox Cosmetics will host a virtual pre-launch experience and will officially launch on 14th September; both are set to happen live on the company's Instagram platform.



The multi-faceted launch day will include product unveiling, makeup tips, testimonies from influencers and a live performance by Ghanaian songstress Yaa Yaa.



After observing women struggle with applying makeup in a way that enhances their beauty, founder and CEO Stephanie Mudikongo was inspired to create The Colorbox Evolution, an easy to use beauty tool line poised to help women at all levels apply makeup flawlessly with ease.



“We are truly a brand that grows with you. This is not just about the product, it's about women evolving their makeup process into one that is fun, empowering and simple. We want women to grow at all levels in their artistry and have access to affordable high-quality beauty products,” shared Stephanie Mudikongo.



Colorbox Evolution features interactive color-coded makeup brushes, makeup accessories, a two-in-one lash and line and a range of award-winning product Melanin Glow, a loose pigment highlighter.



SIMPLIFYING THE PROCESS



The main feature of the new launch is the ColorBox Evolution Brush System. Colorbox Evolution Makeup brushes are available individually but can be coordinated into a set depending on the customer’s needs.



The colors on each brush handle indicate the function of the brush, which supports customers with coordination and applying their makeup.



Colorbox Cosmetics staff will also assist customers to build customized brush sets. The brushes are categorized in the following way:



Black handles designated for the face



Pink handles made for eye application



Purple handles are for pro blending and application



Colorbox Evolution includes makeup accessories that promote organisation and brush hygiene. The new Colorbox Evolve products are also designed with durability and value in mind.



Each brush is made with Grade A duo-fiber synthetic hairs, which makes it easier to clean and long-lasting. Products will be made available for purchase exclusively in Ghana on 14th September with Free delivery within Ghana and the 25th September in Nigeria and Kenya.



“We’re excited to see beauty brands like Colorbox release products with African women in mind. The Beauty industry in Ghana needs more innovation,” shared CEO of Make Up Ghana - Rebecca Donkor, known for building and developing Ghana’s beauty industry.



With a rising middle class, by 2050 Africa’s population is expected to hit 2.4 Billion providing a significant market for beauty brands. In 2017, the African beauty industry was estimated at $9.2 Billion and has since shown an 8%-10% increase per year.



Colorbox Cosmetics is championing the opportunity to provide product solutions for an underserved target audience- African women. All Colorbox Evolution products will be available digitally at www.colorboxcosmetics.com and social media platforms.







About Colorbox Cosmetics



Colorbox Cosmetics is an affordable luxury beauty brand founded and led by Stephanie MudiKongo and was born out of her bold obsessive desire to create a brand where women from diverse backgrounds could access and afford superior quality products.



Colorbox Cosmetics has been trading since 2014 in Ghana and will expand throughout Africa starting in 2021. The brand serves to help continue to change the narrative of what quality looks like when linked with and/or coming from Africa.

