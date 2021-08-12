Coaching is more difficult than being a player – Dan Oppong

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Oppong, might have settled the argument on which profession is the most difficult in football, be it coaching or being a player.



Dan Oppong, who has had the two experiences, picked coaching as the most difficult of the two.



The former Ghanaian footballer paid tribute to some former coaches in his career for the hard work they did as he now has to cope with the pressure in coaching.



In an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Where Are They program? Dan Oppong said, ‘Coaching is difficult because you have to teach and impact on the player. It is very difficult to coach than to play”.



The former Young Apostles coach stated that coaching requires a lot of patience and understanding.



“If you want to succeed as a coach you must have patience and come down to the level of the players or else you can’t succeed”.



He advised footballers who want to take up coaching when they retire to learn the game.



Dan Oppong qualified Young Apostles to the National first division before moving to Techiman City.



