Coaches are professionals and interfering in their work is wrong - Former FA Boss

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi says it is wrong to impose players on national team coaches.



Since current FA president Kurt Okraku took power, he’s been talking about how coaches will not be allowed to solely take decisions regarding the players they select for the national teams.



His statement and recent events of certain players consistent call ups in the Black Stars have raised a lot of concerns.



But Nyantakyi says, it is not wrong to suggest players to coaches but it becomes problematic and unprofessional when one imposes players on them.



“It is very important for us to know that coaches are professionals just like any other professional you may engage to work for you, a surveyor, an architect, a teacher, an engineer or even a doctor,” he said in an interview with GTV



“And when you employ any of them you do not tell the person how to do the work because once the person is certificated to do the work it is presumed that he has deep knowledge and experience in the work and can perform satisfactorily to achieve the set objectives.



He added that “it is unprofessional for anyone to tell a coach to recruit a player and field him in a game, however, there is nothing wrong for anybody to suggest that a certain player is good and that the coach should look at him but it is wrong for a management committee to allocate to themselves players per member in the team.



“The final decision should always rest with the coach and anything that compromises his independence and decision making is interference and must be resisted.”