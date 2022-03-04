Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Four Ghanaian footballers in Moldova are recovering from trauma after their much-loved coach Yuriy Vernydub quit giant club Sheriff Tiraspol to join his country Ukraine as a soldier to fight Russian forces in the ongoing war, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The Ghanaian quartet at the club are goalkeeper Razak Abalora, defender Patrick Kpozo, midfielder Edmund Addo and striker Khalid Basit who were stunned when the coach announced his decision to leave the club to join the frontlines of the Ukrainian army in their war against their bigger neighbours.



All four Ghanaian players have a close relationship with coach Vernydub who personally supervised their signing by the club and his decision to leave the club to fight left his African players emotional.



Fearing the uncertainty of war and the potential that their coach could lose his life or could be maimed left Abalora, Kpozo, Addo and Basit praying and wishing their coach a safe return from the deadly battle field.



Sheriff Tiraspol's manager of the Moldovan side, Yuriy Vernydub, has cut a father figure at the club where he has made history by bringing down big teams in the UEFA Champions League.



He stunned his players when he left his managerial position at the club to return to his native Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and has even sent pictures to the players about the progress as a soldier.



The coach chose to join the Ukrainian territorial army and help in the war against Russia, as citizens are encouraged to help defend the country.



Veryndub was recently seen in a picture wearing army camouflage while helping them fight the Russian army.



Yuriy helped Sheriff write an incredible Champions League story earlier this season when they defeated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.



Now, months after that part of the story, Vernydub aims to help Ukraine emerge victorious from this war.