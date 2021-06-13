Coach Yaw Preko and Medeama seek double over Accra Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Coach Yaw Preko and his Medeama side are going in for the double over Accra Hearts of Oak as the two teams clash at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Matchday 29 encounter.



Medeama are playing as guests of the league leaders in the return fixture of the 2020/21 season and would be seeking a second-time victory after beating the Phobians at Tarkwa in the first round.



But it is coach Preko, who could add more colour to a Medeama victory if he should win Sunday evening's encounter.



It is his second clash with the Phobians in a season, using two different clubs.



Preko, then as a caretaker at Great Olympics, beat Hearts of Oak, then under Kosta Papic, by 2-0, being the only defeat the Phobians have suffered at home this season.



But he, however, has a tough task as he now comes into a clash with Samuel Boadu, who left Medeama to join Hearts.



A win for Medeama brings them to 49 points, just a point adrift the league leaders Hearts of Oak.



But a win for the Phobians push them 6 points from Medeama, who could fall further depending on the outcome of other matches.



Hearts, with superior goal aggregate, lead the table with 50 points, the same point as Kotoko after 28 games.