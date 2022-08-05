Coach Sarpong recounts how Asamoah Gyan helped him pay his rent

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Experienced coach J.E Sarpong has revealed how his former protege Asamoah Gyan helped pay his rent when he was in financial distress.



He says that he had finished performing his late mother's funeral and was hard up on cash so he called his former player to inform him about how he urgently needed assistance.



According to the gaffer, the player promised to help him after a Black Stars match and he did give him GHc7,000 to settle his rent.



Speaking to Ernest Brew Smith on his YouTube show, Sarpong recounted a moment when he was in financial distress and Gyan came to his rescue.

"I was unable to pay for my rent after the death of my mother so I reached out to Asamoah Gyan and told him how urgent I need his help because I wouldn't have gone to him if it was not that serious. I told him I'm not asking for a house but money to settle my rent allowance,” the veteran coach said.



"He promised to give me the money after a Black Stars game and he did even though I thought he might change his mind as always because the team didn't even get a favourable result in that game."



"He gave me GHc7000 cash in a brown envelope and I immediately gave the money to a friend I was with because he can change his mind.”



Coach Sarpong saw the talents of Gyan and honed and nurtured his talents into a top asset for the nation.



Gyan has admitted on countless occasions the outstanding role coach Sarpong played in his career as a football, especially as a youngster.



He even honoured the veteran coach during the launch of his biography this year at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana's all-time scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches has been without a club since leaving Legon Cities two seasons ago.