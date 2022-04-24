Coach Samuel Boadu reveals how Hearts outwitted Accra Lions

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The phobians made light work of ten man Accra Lions in what seemed like a procession for the league champions.



Hearts of Oak handed the newly promoted side a 3-0 win to cement their push for a top four finish with the league title out of sight with 8 matches to end season.



Head coach of the team Samuel Boadu explained how they easily picked apart Accra Lions on Friday.



Hearts of Oak's impressive start paid off as Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's pass located Salifu Ibrahim who sent a shot goalwards but goalkeeper Appiah saved it before Barnieh tucked home the rebound to give Hearts the lead in the 11th minute.



A 55th minute goal from Isaac Agyenim Boateng and a late second from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh wrapped up a 3-0 win for Hearts.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, the enterprising gaffer admitted Accra Lions possess better so he deployed a high pressing strategy to stop them from doing that.



"It was a big game as you compare the way the used to possess the ball but we also came with a mindset that if we allow them to possess we will struggle so I told my boys that any moment they see them with the ball we should give them high pressing and take the ball back but we should let them chase the ball when we will get the ball back. Per what we said before the game, I think the boys did it perfectly today that’s why we secured the victory.”



“Tactically we know that they were playing five midfielders, 3-5-2 so they were many at the midfield but I told Barnieh and Suraj to block their laterals who can operate whenever we lose the ball so that our midfielders can contain the numbers of midfielders operating at the middle.”



Hearts of Oak will host Dreams FC next week in the capital, in match-week 27 of the Ghana Premier League.