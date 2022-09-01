You are here: HomeSports2022 09 01Article 1614389

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Coach Samuel Boadu impressed with Hearts of Oak’s progress in pre-season

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu says he is impressed with the progress made by the team in pre-season.

The gaffer guided the team to an emphatic 4-0 win against Future Stars FC on Wednesday evening.

Speaking in his post-match interview, coach Samuel Boadu said he is satisfied with the performance and progress made by his team.

“It was a good exercise for us. The aim is to work on our team structure. The new players are jelling and that is a good thing. We still have more work to do,” Coach Boadu mentioned after the game.

Coach Boadu and his team are in kumasi for the second phase of pre-season training,

The club will return to Accra during the weekend to wrap up preparations for the start of the 2022/23 football season.

On the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League campaign, the Phobians will travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars.

