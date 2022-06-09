Coach Prosper Narteh is a good and calm person - Franck Etouga

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's Cameroonian striker Franck Etouga has complimented head coach Prosper Narteh.



Etouga went further to compare the Porcupine Warriors head coach to his previous coach who according to the striker will bench a player after the slightest mistake.



Kokoto's danger man also mentioned that coach Prosper Narteh told him to take him as a father first when he joined the club.



"He's a very good person, I remember the first time I met him, he told me to take him as a father first before him being a coach. He's a calm person who has given me the chance because with my previous coach the least mistake and you're put on the bench," he told Kumasi radio station Opemsuo Radio.



On his first impression of Asante Kotoko during their Dubai preseason tour, the Cameroonian striker revealed that his brother told him the players are very serious.



"The first time I saw them play in Dubai, my brother told me these boys are serious so we need to work hard. And it motivated me to work hard and settle in,"



Franck Etouga is currently leading the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League goal king race with 21 goals one goal more than Ashantigold's Yaw Annor who has scored 20 goals.