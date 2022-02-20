Coach Prosper Narteh hails Kotoko's performance against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is satisfied with his team's performance against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 20 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors held the Phobians to a 0-0 draw in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Both teams created a lot of scoring opportunities but were unable to convert.



Speaking after the game, the former WAFA coach hails his sides wonderful performance against sworn-rivals Hearts of Oak.



"It was a wonderful performance from my side, we looked very compact, we played some good possession in the middle of the park, created a few chances we could have scored but then we couldn't convert them. Coming on the road to come and play in the manner we played i think is good for the boys, is good for the team and is good for teams confidence" he said.



"The chances came but then we couldn't convert. Sometimes that is how the game is, you get your chances, you don't convert them and sometimes you lose and sometimes too it ends in a stalemate. So even thought we've been scoring two, three goals in every game, i think we had the chances but we were unable to score, so it's okay" he added.







