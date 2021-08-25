Coach Prosper Narteh-Ogum set to join Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

WAFA coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is set to join record-holders of the Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko according to multiple media reports in Kumasi.



After a disappointing season last year, the Kumasi-based club have sought out the coach in an attempt to secure his services for the 2021/22 season.



Under Mariano Barreto's guidance, Asante Kotoko finished second in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, missing out on a spot in Africa after losing the MTN FA Cup.



With the team hoping to get off to a great start next season, Narteh Ogum, who guided WAFA to a record third-place finish last season, is to be appointed as the new coach.



Despite early speculations indicating that he was anticipated to finalize his agreement as early as this week, Kotoko is yet to make a formal statement about the appointment of Prosper Narteh-Ogum as their new manager.



As the Kumasi-based team begins preparations for next season, Ogum will take over in the dugouts from Barreto, who has been critical of the club since the end of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.