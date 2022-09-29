Coach Otto Addo unperturbed by Black Stars form ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Otto Addo is not worried about Black Stars form ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



Since taking over, Otto Addo has won only two of his eight games in charge of the national team, leading them to the 2022 World Cup against Nigeria in his first two games.



Both games were drawn, ensuring Ghana's qualification for the tournament in Qatar on away goals.



Since then, Ghana have only beaten Madagascar once, a 3-0 victory in Cape Coast in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Nicaragua.



The run has included defeats to Japan (4-1) and Brazil (3-0), as well as draws with the Central African Republic (1-1) and Chile (0-0).



“We are using these matches to try a lot of things, not only on the players but also for my side on systems, so we have to find that together. This is very important for us as a team.



“We have new players in each position we need to integrate and a whole a lot of things and we also want to use these games for everyone to show themselves at the training and also in the games and I am not worried.



“We have to take the right conclusions out of every match and prepare ourselves for the World Cup.”