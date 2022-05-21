Coach Otto Addo names big squad for AFCON qualifiers, friendlies

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has reportedly named a provisional 40 man squad list for upcoming African Cup of Nations(AFCON) qualifiers and friendly matches.



Ghana will begin qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON next month when they play against Madagascar and Central African Republic in their opening games.



According to multiple reports in the local media, Otto Addo will name a 40 man provisional squad which will later be pruned down to 35 for the qualifiers and friendly matches.



There are a lot of fresh faces on the purported squad list with Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed who has turned down several call ups included.



Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Bernard Mensah, Alfred Duncan and several Ghanaian players born in the diaspora are all in the list.'



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.



In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.



FULL LIST BELOW:



Danlad Ibrahim-Kotoko



Richard Ofori-Olando Pirates



David Akologo-Club Aurora



Jojo Wollacott-Swindon Town



Abdul Manaf-Eupen



DEFFENDERS



Tariq Lamptey-Brightan



Dennis Odoi-Club Brugge



Jan Gyamera-Hamburger SV



Enoch Kwateng-Bordoux



Jeffrey Schlupp-Crystal Palace



Derrick Arthur Kohn-Willem II



Gideon Mensah-Bordoux



Baba Rahmam-Reading



Alexander Djiku-Strasbourg



Daniel Amatey-Leicster City



Patric Pfeiffer-SV Darmstadt 98



Joseph Aidoo-Celta Vigo



Jonathan Mensah-Columbus Crew



Stephan Ambrosio-SV Humburger



Abdul Mimin-Victoria Guimereas



MIDFIELDERS



Alfred Duncan-Fiorentina



Baba Iddrisu-Real Mallorca



Elisha Owusu-Gent



Salis Abdul Samed-Clermont Foot



Edmond Addo-Sheriff Tiraspol



Majeed Ashmeru-Anderlecht



Daniel Kofi Kyere-St Pauli



Kudus Mohammed-Ajax



Yaw Yeboah-Columbus Crew



Bernard Mensah-Kaysiraspor



STRIKERS



Kamaldeen Sulemana-Stade Rennes



Antonie Semenyor-Bristol City



Dede Ayew-Al Sadd



Felix Afene-Gyam-AS Roma



Joseph Paintsil-Genk



Fatau Issahaku-Sporting Lisbon



Jordan Ayew-Crystal Palace



Dauda Mohammed-Cartagena



Emmanuel Gyasi-Spezia