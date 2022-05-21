Coach Otto Addo names big squad for AFCON qualifiers, friendlies

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has reportedly named a provisional 40 man squad list for upcoming African Cup of Nations(AFCON) qualifiers and friendly matches.
Ghana will begin qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON next month when they play against Madagascar and Central African Republic in their opening games.
According to multiple reports in the local media, Otto Addo will name a 40 man provisional squad which will later be pruned down to 35 for the qualifiers and friendly matches.
There are a lot of fresh faces on the purported squad list with Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed who has turned down several call ups included.
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Bernard Mensah, Alfred Duncan and several Ghanaian players born in the diaspora are all in the list.'
Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium before playing the Central African Republic four days later.
Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.
The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.
In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.
FULL LIST BELOW:
Danlad Ibrahim-Kotoko
Richard Ofori-Olando Pirates
David Akologo-Club Aurora
Jojo Wollacott-Swindon Town
Abdul Manaf-Eupen
DEFFENDERS
Tariq Lamptey-Brightan
Dennis Odoi-Club Brugge
Jan Gyamera-Hamburger SV
Enoch Kwateng-Bordoux
Jeffrey Schlupp-Crystal Palace
Derrick Arthur Kohn-Willem II
Gideon Mensah-Bordoux
Baba Rahmam-Reading
Alexander Djiku-Strasbourg
Daniel Amatey-Leicster City
Patric Pfeiffer-SV Darmstadt 98
Joseph Aidoo-Celta Vigo
Jonathan Mensah-Columbus Crew
Stephan Ambrosio-SV Humburger
Abdul Mimin-Victoria Guimereas
MIDFIELDERS
Alfred Duncan-Fiorentina
Baba Iddrisu-Real Mallorca
Elisha Owusu-Gent
Salis Abdul Samed-Clermont Foot
Edmond Addo-Sheriff Tiraspol
Majeed Ashmeru-Anderlecht
Daniel Kofi Kyere-St Pauli
Kudus Mohammed-Ajax
Yaw Yeboah-Columbus Crew
Bernard Mensah-Kaysiraspor
STRIKERS
Kamaldeen Sulemana-Stade Rennes
Antonie Semenyor-Bristol City
Dede Ayew-Al Sadd
Felix Afene-Gyam-AS Roma
Joseph Paintsil-Genk
Fatau Issahaku-Sporting Lisbon
Jordan Ayew-Crystal Palace
Dauda Mohammed-Cartagena
Emmanuel Gyasi-Spezia