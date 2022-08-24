Coach Opeele stings KKD for 'attack' on NLA's Sammi Awuku

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Former head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Isaac Opeele has berated veteran broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa over her criticism of the Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority, Sammi Awuku.



The former Ghana Under-17 assistant coach is bemused that the KKD as he is fondly called will question Sammi Awuku’s decision to terminate the NLA’s contract with the state broadcaster, GBC.



Opeele says, contrary to the impression being created by KKD, the NLA boss has since his arrival been of enormous benevolence to state-owned institutions.



He also noted for example that Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have been beneficiaries of Sammi Awuku’s kindness.



“I don't know what will make KKD come out to attack the Right Hon. Sammi Awuku. Sammy Awuku,a known Kotoko fan has used his NLA position to support both Hearts of Oak & Kotoko. His NLA outfit supports many state institutions. Sammy is a nationalist & pple in NDC can attest to it,” he shared on social media.



KKD on Onua criticized Sammi Awuku for unilaterally terminating the contract between the NLA and and GBC.



But Sammi Awuku on Peace FM detailed why he had to make that decision.



“I think that he was unfortunately misinformed. I have no doubt. He said I am his kid brother and I think nothing stops him from calling me to verify what he has heard.”





“Management of GTV never showed up for any meeting after several invitations through its technical crew neither did engagements with the technical crew yield any results.”



“NLA, therefore, decided to terminate the contract in accordance with the provisions of Clause 15.0,11.1a of the Contract between GBC and NLA which enjoins any of the parties with the right of termination,” portion of the release from NLA said.



