Coach Opeele receives death threats after comment on match fixing in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: 442gh.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Boateng popularly known as Coach Opeele's life is under threat following his comments on the match-fixing scandal currently being investigated by the Ghana Football Association.



Amid Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng’s condemnation of the alleged match-fixing scandal between Ashgold and Inter Allies, the tough-talking coach fears for his life over strange calls from certain individuals who are not happy with his comments



Last week on Asempa Fm live show, Coach Opeele screamed “I fear for my life and I must leave Ghana because they will pursue me.”



He claimed match-fixing is an organised crime hence, his life is in danger for calling for a ban and blacklisting of the players of both teams.”



An unknown voice claiming to be an Obuasi Ashgold fan had sent a WhatsApp voice note to the gaffer with a bitter displeasure over Coach Opeele’s comment on Asempa Fm



It is on record that the GFA has called for whistleblowers in the media but some media personnel have turned down the request over their safety.



