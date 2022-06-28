Coach Ofori Asare confident of winning medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Boxing News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Nine boxers named for Commonwealth Games



Commonwealth Games to start from July 28 to August 8



Joseph Agbeko unhappy about Allotey’s drop



Head coach of Ghana’s national armature team, Kwasi Ofori Asare, is optimistic Ghana's boxing team, the Black Bombers, will be able to win medals for the country at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Coach Ofori Asare who was Ghana’s coach at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where his team won one bronze medal is determined to win more medals for Ghana at the tournament.



Speaking in an interview, coach Asare expressed faith in his boxers' abilities to win medals.



“I have a solid team for the games and I am hopeful that we will do better this time around than the last time in 2018.



“This is a mix of experience and talented boxers who are ready to make a mark for the country and I am very confident in the team to deliver,” Coach Asare told Graphic Sports.



Jessi Lartey who won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia has been selected among nine-member boxing team for the competition which commences from July 28 to August 8.



Samuel Takyi who won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is not part of the squad since he has become a professional boxer.



