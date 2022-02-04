Coach Nana Evans Andy Sinason: Let’s support and celebrate our own

Sports Features of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: Nana Kwaku Agyemang

Coach Nana Evans Andy Sinason began his coaching career at Swedru All Blacks FC a club that he had been the Captain of for almost a decade. The club witnessed a name change to Gamba All Blacks FC.



Doubling up as the Team Manager and trainee Assistant Coach he was successful in jointly taking Gamba All blacks to the Ghana Premier League in the 2005/06 football season.



It was from there football fans were introduced to former National U’20 star, Ishmael Yartey. Bismark Idan was also introduced to football loving fans and was a big hit at Kesben FC and Berekum Chelsea SC. Ahmed Nyame, Isaac Vorsah Mohammed Abdallah, Richard Mpong, Ben Acheampong and Michael Boakye all ended up at Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC, with Vorsah and Mpong also ending up wearing national colors too.



Nana Evans Andy Sinason has since coached at Power FC, Accra Gt Olympics, Unity FC, Bechem Utd, Elmina Sharks FC and returning to Swedru All Blacks. A CAF License B holder he is currently the Assistant Coach of the Ghana Black Queens a post he has held for a few years now.



His passion for football has been combined very well with his obligation to the people he serves as Nana Ekufreku Obrempong III Obaatan of Gomoa Assin Mampong, the Osehene division of Akyampim traditional Council. Nana Andy Sinason was enstooled in 1999 his traditional area stretching for miles in the Central Region of Ghana.



Nana Evans Andy Sinason is certainly one for the future but like all promising coaches building his capacity requires investment and that is not forthcoming right now.



It is only when we begin to really invest in our coaches and the coaching curriculum will we begin to have confidence in selecting any one of them for major developmental and or major competition assignments. In the meantime we must continue to support and promote our own.







