Coach Maxwell Konadu on the brink at Legon Cities

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Legon Cities are set to take their struggling coach Maxwell Konadu out of his misery at the club in the coming days if results does not improve.



The ambitions Ghana Premier League club have spent a fortune but their performance on the pitch pales in comparison to the club's output off the pitch.



Konadu who took charge of the club last season from veteran trainer Bashir Hayford and saved the team from relegation on the last day has been nothing but a huge disappointment as it appears he is at his wits end at the club.



The royals have recorded a solitary win all season after eight matches which is very bad with three draws and four losses after massive recruitment under the watch of Maxwell Konadu.



Cities have gone five games without a win in the Ghana Premier League with their latest defeat coming in midweek against Medeama.



The Black Stars assistant coach who appears out of his depth has been told to win their next league game against Kotoko on Monday else he will be shown the exit at the club.



Legon Cities currently occupy 14th on the Ghana Premier League table and will face a stern test against a Kotoko team who are going through a sticky patch after a brilliant start to the season.