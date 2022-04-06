Coach Kwesi Appiah convinced Black Stars will do well at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, says adequate preparation and determination will be key to Ghana’s participation in the 2022 World Cup if they are to make any impact.



The Black Stars face Portugal, Uruguay, and the Korea Republic in Group H of the tournament.



Appiah, who supervised Ghana's 2014 World Cup participation in Brazil is confident the team can qualify out of the group with the right attitude and mentality.



“We should be asking ourselves questions. Can we qualify from this group? If we can, what’s next? This is where it becomes tough. We should psyche ourselves that no matter who we play, we can beat them and will qualify from this group," he told Starr FM.



He further added that “the most important thing is to have visuals of our opponents to determine their tactical play. That’s one way of having an advantage over them. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a good tournament in Cameroon (AFCON 2021), however with the right decisions I’m convinced we will qualify," he said.



Ghana play Portugal in their first game before they face South Korea and Uruguay in their second and third games respectively and Kwesi Appiah thinks that there is enough time for adequate preparations.



“We’ve got some time before the World Cup. This is the time to move the team forward and prepare well. For me, I think all the teams are beatable and we can go through easily but the most important thing is the preparations towards each game”, he concluded.



Ghana is making its fourth World Cup appearance having played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 respectively in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.