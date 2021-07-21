Coach JE Sarpong labels Ghana Premier League as ‘black colour’

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian coach, JE Sarpong has described the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season as a “black colour” due to the numerous violence and negativities witnessed in the just-ended campaign.



The domestic top-flight came to an end last weekend with Accra Hearts of Oak emerging as champions of the season.



The Phobians clinched their first league title in 11-years under Samuel Boadu who joined the club from Medeama halfway through the season.



Speaking on Bryt Sports with Sylvester Ntim, the former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trainer slammed the league which was hugely affected by hooliganism, verbal abuse and conflicts from teams and supporters during and post matches.



According to him, amidst all the violence portrayed throughout the season, the nation also witnessed an exciting tenor.



“The league was very exciting from the beginning. It encouraged those who lost interest in the local league to cast their attention.”



“Most of the excitement started after the innovative strategy raised by Legon Cities by permitting free tickets to ladies during matches on Fridays. As well as bring masses in their buses to support.”.



