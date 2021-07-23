Coach Ibrahim Tanko is the right man for Asante Kotoko - Kojo Addae-Mensah

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Databank Chief Executive Officer Kojo Addae-Mensah has said former Black Stars deputy coach Ibrahim Tanko should be appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko.



According to him, Coach Ibrahim Tanko will do a good job at the club when appointed as he has the experience and qualifications to manage the side.



Kojo Addae-Mensah, a staunch supporter of the Porcupine Warriors said the appointment of Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto and the sale of Kwame Poku cost the club the Ghana Premier League title.



The banker is not impressed with the coaching tactics of the former Black Stars coach who led the team to a second-place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.



Asante Kotoko took a six-point lead on top of the table at a point in the season only to lose the momentum and be overtaken by the arch-rivals and eventual winners of the league Hearts of Oak.



Kojo Addae-Mensah mentioned coaching and the sale of Kwame Poku as the reason why the Porcupine Warriors couldn’t win the league title.



“Coach Ibrahim Tanko who is currently holding a UEFA license is the right man for Kotoko coaching job and he's still available to coach Kotoko”, he told Kumasi-based radio station Ashh FM.



Kojo Addae-Mensah also gave Nana Yaw Amponsah’s administration a high rating following their impressive job done so far.