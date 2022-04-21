Coach Ibrahim Tanko excited by return of Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoom to play in local league

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former assistant Black Stars coach, Ibrahim Tanko has disclosed that he is excited by the return of some players abroad to play in the Ghana Premier League.



Last season, the biggest signing before the start of the football season was when Asamoah Gyan signed for Legon Cities FC.



Although he could not play regularly, his presence in the league was a major boost and attracted a lot of interest even from abroad.



This season, two players including Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom have also returned home to sign for Hearts of Oak.



According to Coach Ibrahim Tanko, the trend is good for the league and more players should return going forward.



“I am happy with the number of experienced players joining the Ghana Premier League. It’s a good thing we have the likes of Sulley a Muntari and Samuel Inkoom making a return to the league and I expect more players to join. It’s a good opportunity for them to relaunch their career,” the gaffer said as quoted on GhanaWeb.



Coach Ibrahim Tanko is currently the Technical Director for Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions FC.



