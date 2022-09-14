Coach David Duncan talks about Medeama’s quest to win league title

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Newly-appointed coach of Medeama SC, David Duncan has opened up about his side's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League this season.



David Duncan who joined the club a week before the start of the new GPL campaign, supervised his team to victory over Legon Cities in the season’s opener.



Reacting to the win in his first interview with Medi TV, the coach described the win as a hard-fought one.



He said, “it was tough from the onset because per what I saw leading to the game against Legon Cities, we trained to keep possession of the ball as much as possible.



“When we went there and the pitch was in a state in which it was quite of our lads who are noted to be ball players suffered that compelled us to make some changes in the second half that did pay off in the second half,” David Duncan added.



When asked if Medeama have the arsenal to win the league title this season, the coach said, “we have an appreciable good number of players who on any day are supposed to live up to expectation as far as the roles they play are concerned.”



Coach David Duncan was the assistant coach of the Black Stars during CK Akonnor’s era.



He has previously managed Asante Kokoto and Hearts of Oak.



