Coach Augustine Eguavoen names Super Eagles line up to face Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Egoavoen has named his lineup for the FIFA World Cup playoff first leg against Ghana.



Francis Uzoho is named in post for the Super Eagles alongside a back four of Ola Aina on the right, Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun at the heart of the defense, and Zaidu Sanusi on the left.



In Eguavoen's favorite 4-2-3-1, Innocent Bonke and Joe Aribo as a double pivot with Simon Moses and Samuel Chukueze on the right and left-wing respectively.



Whereas in attack, Kelechi Iheanacho will play behind Victor Osimhen.



The kick-off time is set at 19:30 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Super Eagles Full lineup



Francis Uzohu, Ola Aina, Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, Innocent Bonke, Joe Aribo, Simon Moses, Samuel Chukueweze, Kelechi Ihianacho, Victor Osimhen.