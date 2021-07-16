Coach Asare conent Black Bombers’ level of training in Inawashiro

Boxing News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Experienced boxing coach Dr Ofori Asare has hailed the Black Bombers’ response to training as they wind up their programme in Inawashiro and move to Tokyo for the Olympic Games on Saturday.



The AIBA three stars rated Technical Director of the Ghana National Boxing Team said his three boxers have improved greatly and gave credit to the programmes at the TSEL in Accra and especially the final preparation in Inawashiro.



Dr Asare who has been with the Black Bombers for a long time hinted that they are ready to go for the Games.



He went to the extent of describing the trio as ‘Most Experienced’ for Suleimanu Tetteh the captain, ‘Most Powerful’ for Light Heavyweight Shakul Samed and ‘Most Talented’ for young sensation Samuel Takyi.



“My boys are ready to go, we are here to repeat history, and I have confidence in all of them” he stressed.



According to him, the camp in Inawashiro has offered them marvellous facilities and equipment for training, and they have improved in many aspects of the game.



He thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for taking them to the pre-tournament training and hoped for a good ballot and fair officiating.