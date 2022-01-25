Coach Asare Bediako blames bad state of Dreams FC pitch for Aduana Stars defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC beat Aduana Stars 3-1



Dreams FC win excites coach Vladislav Viric



Asante Kotoko continue to top league table after week 14



Head coach of Aduana Football Club, Joseph Asare Bediako has blamed the bad state of the Dreams FC pitch for their 3-1 defeat in their matchday 14 match.



Dream FC hosted Aduana Stars at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Monday in the Ghana Premier League.



The “Still Believe boys” won the game 3-1 with two goals from Agyenim Boateng Mensah and one from substitute Samuel Boakye.



Aduana Stars pulled one back through a fantastic bicycle kick goal from Bright Adjei.



But speaking after the game, coach Joseph Asare Bediako lamented the poor state of the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams as some of the reasons for their defeat.



He said, “I will attribute some of the blame to the pitch, if not for the pitch bright would have scored the first goal. The pitch wasn’t the best so I think these are some of the problems we faced.”



The Theatre of Dreams has been in a bad shape with some sections of the grass dried up.