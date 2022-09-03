Coach Annor Walker names Ghana's starting XI to face Nigeria in CHAN qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, Annor Walker has named a strong lineup for the second leg clash against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.



Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim is expected to man the post for Ghana again.



The defensive set-up will see Hearts of Oak’s Konadu Yiadom, Mohammed Alhassan, Dennis Korsah and Karela United FC’s Augustine Randoph form a great partnership at the back.



Great Olympics’ Kassim Razak will partner Dominic Nsobilla at the centre of the pitch as Umar Bashiru and Gladson Awako control the offensive side of the pitch.



RTU’s David Abagna Sandan has been named to start as a supporting striker for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh leading the attack.



The Black Galaxies come into the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg which was played in Ghana a week ago.



Ghana XI vs Nigeria:



GK: Danlad Ibrahim

DF: Randoph, Korsah, Alhassan, Yiadom

MD: Kassim, Nsobilla, Bashiru, Awako (C),

ST: Abagna, Barnieh



JNA