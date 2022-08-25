You are here: HomeSports2022 08 25Article 1609901

Clubs to earn $25,000 per year: Breakdown of new GPL sponsorship deal

The 18 Ghana Premier League clubs are set to earn $25,277 a year from the new $6 million Ghana Premier League headline sponsorship deal announced by the Ghana Football Association in mid-August 2022.

The GPL after going three seasons with a headline sponsor will finally have a deal after GFA penned a three-year deal with a gaming company, BetPawa.

According to the deal announced by the FA, the company within three years will invest $2 million each year.

A breakdown of the $2 million investment indicates a little over 22.7% of the money will be allocated to the clubs.

Of the $2 million, $1 million(50%) will go into marketing and promotion of the league, $255,000(12.8%) will be allocated for administrative works and officiating, and $300,000(14.5%) will go into the contraction of a mini stadium then the remaining 22.7%, which $455,000 will be shared among the clubs.

Therefore, the mathematics of $445,000 shared among 18 clubs amounts to $25,277 for each club.

The $25,277 translate to GHC 248,761 as the benefit of each club from the BetPawa deal.

