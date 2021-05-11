Clubhouse don launch for Android as dia app downloads collapse

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Live-audio app wey be Clubhouse don launch on Google Android, more than one year after dem bin don come out.



The invitation-only platform wey bin only dey available for Apple App Store, wia di number of pipo wey dey download am don reduce.



The app become popular dis year, as celebrities dey use di service and dey sell invitation online.



But many pipo dey question weda di app fit dey viable for a long time, after competitors Facebook and Twitter launch di kain features wey Clubhouse get.



Clubhouse tok say dem dey test di app for users wey dey US initially, wit UK and oda English-speaking countries to follow "for di coming days".



“Our plan over di next few weeks na to collect feedback from di community, fix any issue we see and work to add few final features like payments and club creation before we go roll am our more,” di technology company tok.



Dem thank Android users for dia patience and tok say dem go roll out di app to di rest of di world during di next few weeks and users wey dey outside US fir register to receive notification when di tin go dey available for dia area.



'Dem get compelling-content creators'



Clubhouse bin get about 13.4 million users for late March, according to research company App Annie.



But after di number of users rise for February, wit 9.6 million downloads, dem bin just get 2.7 million for March and 900,000 for April, mobile-app-store analyst Sensor Tower tok.



Head of Enders Analysis technology Joseph Evans tok say: “Clubhouse na still invite-only, so dem no dey judge success by how many people dey use am.



“Dem dey much more focused on getting compelling-content creators and den hope say di users go follow at some point for future.”



But our rivals "wey get plenty money" fit tiff users from Clubhouse by creating more polished product.



Facebook dey already test one web-based app of dia own wey dem dey call Hotline, wey dey allow host chat to dia audience via audio and text and e go dey available to both Android and Apple users.



And Twitter don launch Spaces, one audio-streaming feature inside di existing Twitter app, wey go soon allow users to charge for admission to dia audio chat rooms.



'Dem dey become irrelevant'



"Now, pipo fit get di best of both worlds for di platforms wey dem know and trust, rather dan to dey jump between multiple social networks," South Coast Social social-media agency founder Clare Groombridge tok.



All In content-creator agency founder Kevin Tewe tok say Clubhouse initial success na sake of say pipo bin dey house during di pandemic.



“User don realise say na always di same topic by s by the same people, who are selling themselves or getting deals for their agencies," he said.



And di platform go become irrelevant as dem allow pipo to interact in person more.



