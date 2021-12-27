Club will think twice before signing unvaccinated players — Rangnick

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: GNA

Manchester United boss, Ralf Rangnick, has echoed Jurgen Klopp’s concern over signing players not vaccinated against Coronavirus.



Liverpool manager Klopp has been outspoken, insisting players should get jabbed amid the rise of Premier League coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.



Klopp has said he would think twice about signing unvaccinated players, and fellow German Rangnick has now reiterated those worries and its potential impact on any United dealings during the January transfer window.



“I think it could be a consideration and I fully understand what Jurgen said,” Rangnick stated as United prepare to end an enforced 16-day coronavirus break at Newcastle later on Monday.



“This is an issue the clubs seriously have to think about.



“If you sign a player knowing from the very first day that he has not been vaccinated, you have to be aware he might not be available.



“Not only for 10 days, but this could happen regularly in Covid times.”



Rangnick cited the absence of Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as evidence that unvaccinated players should be jabbed as soon as possible.



The German international, who said in October he was not vaccinated against Covid-19, suffered a lung problem following coronavirus infection and has been ruled out until the new year.



“You had the example of Joshua Kimmich, who was extremely hesitant at the beginning and I think in the meantime he has realised it might be a good idea to get vaccinated,” Rangnick said.



“He caught Covid and still has some problems with his lungs.



“I think this is an issue where of course everybody can and should have, his free will but in football, especially at this level we are playing at, we need to try to convince our players to get vaccinated.



“As I said it may not just happen once, it could happen several times in the future and therefore it should also be in the interest of players to be vaccinated.



“But in the end, it’s a decision that each club has to take by themselves and find the best possible solution.”



United last played on December 11, a 1-0 win at Norwich which saw Rangnick claim a second successive league win since taking charge at Old Trafford.