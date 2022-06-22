Club Licensing Department to embark on final inspection of venues for CAF License applicants on July 27

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Club Licensing Department of the Ghana Football Association will this weekend, conduct a final inspection of three-match venues and facilities as part of the CAF Interclub licensing application process.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which has been proposed by Asante Kotoko, shall be inspected on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 am.



The Bechem Park proposed by Bechem United shall also be inspected on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



The inspection will then climax on Monday, June 27, 2022, with that of Accra Sports Stadium which has been proposed by Accra Hearts of Oak.



The CAF Licensing Manager, Julius Ben Emunah will lead the inspections.



The GFA Club Licensing Committee, which is the 1st Instant Body, shall after the inspection determine if the facilities are in line with the CAF minimum standards for Senior Men's Competitions.



The clubs have been communicated to already and have been notified to make necessary arrangements with the facility owners, especially with those using rented facilities, for a smooth inspection.



The final decisions shall be communicated to CAF on or before June 30, 2022, as required by CAF.