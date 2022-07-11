Clifford Aboagye rejoins Querétaro FC in Mexico

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian international diminutive midfielder, Clifford Aboagye has rejoined Mexican top-tier league side Querétaro FC on a free transfer ahead of the 2022/23 season.



The 27-year-old has joined the Blue and White Mexican team on a two-year deal after fruitful negotiations earlier this week.



The celebrated football star spent a season-long loan at Puebla football Club where his contract was terminated by the club in December last year.



Clifford Aboagye who is an agile-attacking midfielder and a playmaker with good dribbling skills and excellent technique according to Hotfmghana.com's sources is one of the players on the Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo's radar for the 2022 Qatar World CUP.



Aboagye was one of the highly-rated youngsters at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup where his excellent display also earned him the bronze Ball award as the third most outstanding player falling behind only French whiz kid Paul Pogba and Uruguayan prodigy Nicolas Lopez



He was signed by Italian Serie A outfit Udinese after the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013 from Ghana Premier League outfit Inter Allies in a deal worth €610,000.



