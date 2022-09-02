Clifford Aboagye: Playing in Mexico should not derail my World Cup chances

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Clifford Aboagye has set his sights on playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The 27-year-old who has been playing in Mexico for the past five years wants to make the Ghana squad for the biggest soccer Mundial in Qatar.



The midfielder currently plies his trade for Queretaro in the Mexican Liga MX and has been impressive.



The former Inter Allies player grabbed his first goal for Queretaro in their 1-2 defeat to Cruz Azol in their MX last weekend.



Speaking to Time Sports, the former Ghana U-20 star insisted playing in Mexico should not hinder his chances of making the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.



According to him, he deserves to be in Qatar since some equally good players plying their trade in Mexico will make it to the Asian country.



“I’ve been playing in Mexico for five years now, I’m not new to the league here and besides it is rated among the best in South America. I believe playing here should not hinder my chances of playing for the Black Stars. There are equally good players here who will be in Qatar with their respective countries and so do I,” he told the Times Sports.



“I have been working hard and staying consistent. I proved it at the youth level in 2013 where I captained the Black Satellites (U-20) to win bronze in New Zealand,” he added.



