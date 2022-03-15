Clermont Foot style of play pleased me – Grejohn Kyei on why he joined club

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has disclosed he joined Clermont Foot because of their style of play.



Kyei, who had a three seasons spell with Swedish side Servette FC sealed a six months loan deal on the winter transfer deadline day to join the Ligue 1 club.



He has featured 4 times after joining Clermont Foot but is yet to score for the club.



Explaining why he joined the French club, he noted he had the desire to return to France having featured for Stade Reims and FC Lens.



“Already, there was the desire to return to France, Ligue 1 and the style of play of Clermont pleased me”



“I was able to discuss with the coach and the management. We had a good feeling and I immediately went for it”



“Arriving in Geneva from Lens, I wanted a change of scenery, to discover something else, another type of game, another country and perhaps get closer to Germany whose championship I really like”



“It didn't happen but I was able to take some playing time and progress there. But there, they didn't want me to play anymore. In Clermont, I knew that I was not going to play often but that I was going to have playing time”



The 26-year-old scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 82 matches in all competitions (Super League, Swiss Cup, Europa League and Europa Conference League qualifications).



The Franco-Ghanaian player began his professional football career in France at Stade Reims and also had a season-long loan spell at RC Lens in 2018/2019 season.