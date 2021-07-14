Clermont Foot announce signing of Ghanaian youngster Salis Abdul Samed

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

French Ligue 1 newbies Clermont Foot have announced the permanent signing of Ghanaian youngster Salis Abdul Samed until 2025.



Abdul Samed arrived on loan at Clermont in July 2019 from the Jean-Marc Guillou Football Academy in Côte d'Ivoire.



The 21-year-old defensive midfielder played 6 matches in the French Ligue 2 last season, helping Clermont to earn promotion to the top-flight.



"I was loaned here for 2 years and I think it's a very good club for me to progress. I am very happy to stay here in Clermont," Abdul Samed told the club's official website.



Abdul Samed made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions for Clermont during his two-year loan spell.