Claude Le Roy is my best Black Stars coach – Asamoah Gyan

• Asamoah Gyan says he enjoyed working under Le Roy



• He says Le Roy improved him a lot when they worked together



• Gyan hopes to make Ghana's squad for the AFCON



Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has picked French coach Claude Le Roy as the best coach he has worked with in the Black Stars.



Asamoah Gyan in a TV3 interview said that his career took a huge leap under Le Roy as the French coach invested time in honing his skills.



Gyan disclosed that Le Roy always made him feel important as a player and that contributed to his success in the Black Stars.



“I have worked with a lot of great coaches, but the coach who brought out the confidence in me was Claude Le Roy,” Gyan told TV3.



“I was battling injuries and I wasn’t in top shape during his time, but the way he related to me and gave me confidence was amazing.”



“It was rather unfortunate I didn’t do much under him [Claude Le Roy] when he was around. It was the following year under ‘Milo’ my development manifested but it was Claude Le Roy who started it,” Gyan concluded.



Le Roy took over from Serbian coach Ratomir Djukovic who took Ghana to its first World Cup in Germany, in 2006.



Le Roy led Ghana to the 2008 Africa Cup Nations where a 'host and win' dream ended in 'host and bronze.'



Asamoah Gyan also spoke about his future with the Black Stars and hopes to be part of the squad that will compete at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.



“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it on so many occasions; I went to the final two times,” Gyan told 3Sports.



“2015 was our chance but we blew it away but I always believe in destiny. I did what I had to do to make sure Ghana wins it.”



“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January, who knows?” Gyan added.



