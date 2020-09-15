Religion of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Samuel Danso

Church of Pentecost donates educational materials to BECE candidates

The district minister, Pastor Samuel Aboagye Yirenkyi presenting the mathematical sets

The Church of Pentecost in the Djankrom district in Suhum has donated 503 mathematical sets worth GH¢2,000.00 to some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Eastern Region.



The beneficiaries were drawn from some schools in Nsawam, Djankrom, Ahodwo, Dego, Ntunkum, Kraboa and Coaltar. Others were Yaw Donkor, Duodukrom and Dobro.



In an interaction with the district minister, Pastor Samuel Aboagye Yirenkyi he reiterated that the gesture is part of the church’s social responsibility in augmenting Government’s effort in providing quality and affordable education to students.



“The Church exists in ensuring both the spiritual and social well-being of its members,” he added.



Pastor Yirenkyi admonished the students to take the BECE which commenced on Monday, September 14, 2020, serious and also eschew all forms of examination malpractices.



During the presentation, Pastor Yirenkyi urged the students to observe all the COVID-19 prevention protocols by the washing of hands frequently, wearing of face mask and observing social distancing in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



In appreciation, the students who were overwhelmed by the donation also expressed their appreciation to the church for coming to their aid and were hopeful the mathematical sets would assist them in their examination.

