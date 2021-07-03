Christopher Scott identified as alternative for right-back position at Bayern Munich

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian defender, Christopher Gavin Scott has been identified as an alternative for the right-back position at Bayern Munich.



The 19-year-old midfielder excelled with the U-19 last season, making 24 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing six assists.



Under former Bayern Munich manager, Hansi Flick, Christopher Scott made the bench for Bundesliga games against Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen.



Bayern Munich's right-back position has limited options with Frenchman Benjamin Pavard, the only player keeping that role since Joshua Kimmich moved to the defensive midfield position.



Christopher Scott who plays on the right-wing for the U-19 is expected to be promoted to the first team to provide competition for Pavard.



The Bavarians were interested in former Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi who is on his way to French giants Paris Saint Germain.



PSV's Denzel Dumfries was also a target for Bayern Munich but after an impressive EURO campaign with the Dutch team, his value is expected to rise and competition for his signature has intensified in the last few days,



This means Julian Naglesmann will be shifting his attention to the Cologne-born Ghanaian.