Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores for Vfl Bochum in preseason friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the scoresheet for his new side VFL Bochum as they thrashed lower tier side Bonner SC in a preseason friendly match on Wednesday Morning.



VFL Bochum defeated the lower tier side by a whooping 6-0 in an entirely one sided game.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei, 27, joined the action in the second half when the score line was already 5-0 and put the icing on the cake with the sixth goal of the day.



Before his goal the following persons had already scored Milos Pantovic (6th), Gerrit Holtmann (12th), Takuma Asano (24th) and Zoller (44th) netted before the break, Silvère Ganvoula (47th) scored the fifth goal early on, Christopher Antwi-Adjej added gloss to the scoreline with the sixth goal (86th).



The German-born Ghanaian winger joined the newly promoted German Bundesliga side this summer after leaving lower tier side SC Paderborn after the expiration of his contract.



