Emmanuel Nana Nsiah,Contributor

Christians urged to have an excellent spirit in their walk with God

Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Oduro

The Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Oduro, has admonished believers to make conscious effort to be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit in their Christian service to enable them to live as a delight to the Lord.



Pastor Oduro was speaking at the climax of the Lord's Supper and Tithes Prayer Week on Friday, September 4, 2020.



The week-long event, which was jointly held at the Central Assembly auditorium under the theme: “Cultivating The Presence of God” (1 Samuel 18:14, Genesis 39:1-3), was in two sessions: morning and evening with a record turnout.



In a sermon on the topic, “Excellence” the District Minister charged Christians to know and understand the power of excellence.



He explained how Jabez, who was born in pain got to know and understand the power of excellence and prayed to the Almighty God and eventually became prosperous and the most respected member of his family.



“Until the knowledge of God penetrates you, demons will continue to deceive you,” he said.



Reading from Psalm 8:1, the man of God, noted that excellence is one of the communicable attributes of God and that He expects his people to exhibit excellence in every aspect of their lives, saying, “those with an excellent spirit always set the pace.”



He indicated that whoever is filled with the Holy Spirit has the power of excellence.



Such persons, he said, excel in everything they do and nothing bars them from achieving their goals. He mentioned Daniel, Joseph and others in the Bible, who excelled in all their endeavours because the Spirit of God was in them to buttress his assertion (Daniel 6:3; Genesis 41:38).



He, however, pointed out that having an excellent spirit comes with a lot of persecutions and challenges. He, therefore, urged Christians to remain resolute and not to be perturbed by the challenges they might encounter because they will eventually excel.



Pastor Oduro’s exposition revealed higher productivity, riches, promotion as some of the benefits of excellence. “Excellence makes all things possible; it establishes one's sonship with God and makes one indispensable,” he added.



He stated that “as an excellent spirit brings goodies, a life devoid of an excellent spirit results in mediocrity and struggles. Hence, an excellent spirit should not be taken for granted.”



He finally advised believers to be faithful to the Lord in tithing and model righteousness as they seek to excel in life.



“There is always a price to pay for greatness,” he added.

