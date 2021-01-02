Religion of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: GNA

Christians urged to be firm in their faith during hard times

Christians were asked to be prayerful and acknowledge God's presence even in the midst of problems

Reverend Dr. Lazarus Akaburi, the Head Pastor of Redemption Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, has called on Christians to remain firm in their faith in case of any hardships that may come along with the New Year.



Mr. Abukari said the Coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of mayhem before it subsided in Ghana.



He also urged Christians not to relax as the days of Covid-19 hardships was not over yet.



Reverend Akaburi said this in a sermon to his congregants on New Year’s Eve, noted that many Countries including; Ghana suffered setbacks due to the pandemic and prayed that 2021 would be a time to start the healing process.



Referring to "Exodus 13: 7", he admonished Christians to take inspiration from how God delivered the Israelites from Egypt.



He said "By day the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel by day or night."



He urged Christians to be prayerful and acknowledge God's presence even in the midst of problems that may confront them in 2021.



The Head Pastor called on Christians to seek the spirit of patience and endurance, as God detests complaints and dormant faith.



Reading from "Psalm 121:8", Reverend Akaburi assured the people of Ghana, "the Lord will watch over your coming and going, both now and forevermore."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.